Jodie Foster Confirms She Turned Down Role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars”

According to Variety, Jodie Foster surprised Star Wars fans while on The Tonight Show, admitting she was offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars.
What’s Happening:
- Foster shared that she was already in a contract for a Disney movie at the time and did not want to break that. She did not say which movie that was.
- “You’ve been in so many iconic roles, and we love what you do,” Fallon said during the show. “But I saw this on the internet–you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?”
- “I was, yeah,” Foster replied. “They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract.”
- You can see the video below.
