Joelle Garguilo Joins WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News New York as an Entertainment Reporter

ABC7/WABC-TV announced that Emmy Award-winning entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo has joined the WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News in New York team.

Garguilo will take over for beloved veteran reporter Sandy Kenyon

Garguilo will report alongside Kenyon for Hollywood’s Biggest Night, covering the 96th Oscars. The two will be on-site at the Dolby Theater to share all things Oscars from can’t-miss moments leading up to, during and after the big event on March 10th.

Garguilo, a native New Yorker began her career in broadcast television 15 years ago at NBC – throughout which she has interviewed hundreds of stars on the screen and stage including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jim Carrey, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Julia Roberts, Tony Bennett, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, among others.

Throughout her tenure, she held multiple roles across the network. Most recently, she worked as an on-air entertainment and features reporter for New York Live, correspondent for E! News while contributing at the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna and has covered some of the biggest entertainment events of this last year, including the Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 premieres, the Met Gala, the MTV VMAs and the Tribeca Film Festival, among many others.

As a contributor to the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna since 2021, she hosted the special segment "Scoop on the Scene," an entertainment news segment combining entertainment news and celebrity interviews as well as co-developed and hosted the live and taped segments for "Just the Good News."

Garguilo's talents have earned her two Emmy Awards, one for the Magazine Program New York Live Home for the Holidays and a second for Outstanding Entertainment: Program Features/Segment for New York Live Features/Segments.

What They’re Saying: