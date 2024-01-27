WABC Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon Takes on New Role for ABC Owned Television Stations

Iconic entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon, a fixture on the New York and Hollywood beat since the 1980s, will lend his decades of expertise to a new role as consultant for ABC Owned Television Stations.

What’s Happening:

Kenyon, who has served as entertainment reporter and movie critic for WABC-TV’s Channel 7 Eyewitness News in New York since 2005, will partner with producers and reporters across the stations group as they identify new opportunities for innovation and collaboration in entertainment coverage.

Kenyon will transition out of his current on-air role on March 31st, marking the end of an era for ABC 7 New York viewers who have enjoyed his local-first approach to entertainment reporting at the nation’s No. 1 station.

In his new role, Kenyon will serve as a tactical resource for Debra O’Connell, president, Networks and TV Business Operations, Disney Entertainment Television, and report to Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned TV Stations. He will work closely with OTV entertainment reporting teams to develop and implement strategies aimed at enhancing coverage and reach.

In addition to Channel 7 Eyewitness News, Kenyon has appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark

Before joining the Eyewitness News Team, Kenyon’s reports were heard every weekday morning on 1010 WINS Radio in New York. Prior to that, he was CNN’s chief entertainment correspondent in Los Angeles, where he developed his signature “Hollywood Minute” report. Kenyon began his TV career as an associate producer at WNET/Thirteen in New York. He is a graduate of Princeton University, where he co-hosted a national radio show, Focus on Youth.

What They’re Saying: