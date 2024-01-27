WABC Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon Takes on New Role for ABC Owned Television Stations

Iconic entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon, a fixture on the New York and Hollywood beat since the 1980s, will lend his decades of expertise to a new role as consultant for ABC Owned Television Stations.
What’s Happening:
- Kenyon, who has served as entertainment reporter and movie critic for WABC-TV’s Channel 7 Eyewitness News in New York since 2005, will partner with producers and reporters across the stations group as they identify new opportunities for innovation and collaboration in entertainment coverage.
- Kenyon will transition out of his current on-air role on March 31st, marking the end of an era for ABC 7 New York viewers who have enjoyed his local-first approach to entertainment reporting at the nation’s No. 1 station.
- In his new role, Kenyon will serve as a tactical resource for Debra O’Connell, president, Networks and TV Business Operations, Disney Entertainment Television, and report to Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned TV Stations. He will work closely with OTV entertainment reporting teams to develop and implement strategies aimed at enhancing coverage and reach.
- In addition to Channel 7 Eyewitness News, Kenyon has appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark, offering awards analysis, and has hosted Oscars specials for the OTVs. Additionally, his feature reports and reviews can be seen in thousands of New York City taxicabs each week as part of WABC-TV’s Taxi TV.
- Before joining the Eyewitness News Team, Kenyon’s reports were heard every weekday morning on 1010 WINS Radio in New York. Prior to that, he was CNN’s chief entertainment correspondent in Los Angeles, where he developed his signature “Hollywood Minute” report. Kenyon began his TV career as an associate producer at WNET/Thirteen in New York. He is a graduate of Princeton University, where he co-hosted a national radio show, Focus on Youth.
What They’re Saying:
- Debra O’Connell, president, Networks and TV Business Operations, Disney Entertainment Television: “Sandy is the gold standard when it comes to telling meaningful stories about the films, shows and talent that make The Walt Disney Company the global leader in entertainment. We want to harness that talent to amplify the outstanding reporting across our stations as they craft and share industry news that is of interest to our viewers.”
- Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned TV Stations: “We continue to raise the quality of our storytelling across all platforms and Sandy is an essential part of taking us to the next level,” added Matthews. “Fresh and compelling entertainment stories are an integral part of our broadcast and streaming content strategy, and we want to produce and distribute them in an impactful way that will not only benefit our stations but, most importantly, our communities.”
- Sandy Kenyon: “I am truly privileged to be presented with such a unique opportunity by Debra and Chad, who continue to transform our business through relentless innovation. I’ve had a front-row seat – literally! – to the biggest events and talent that have shaped the entertainment industry since my early days with CNN, and there’s no company better equipped to tell the stories behind the storytellers than Disney.”