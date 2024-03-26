John Ortiz Joins the Cast in Season 2 of “Will Trent” in a Recurring Role

According to Deadline, John Ortiz joins the cast of ABC’s Will Trent in a recurring role in the second season.

What’s Happening:

John Ortiz will be joining the cast for the second season of ABC’s Will Trent in a recurring role.

His character will be Antonio Miranda, Will's maternal uncle.

The character is described as “warm and charismatic, with connections to Atlanta and Puerto Rico. Antonio is eager to catch up on lost time with the nephew he never knew he had.”

Cast:

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Will Trent Synopsis:

"Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."