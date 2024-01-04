John Ridley Discusses His Own “Eternals” Project from 2015

John Ridley recently revealed he was working on an Eternals show of his own back in 2015.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Marvel Eternals for ABC

Best known for writing 12 Years A Slave and the ABC anthology series American Crime, Ridley revealed that his initial pitch for Eternals was "weird," including a cold open of an 18 year old boy pushing a drill into his ear. Marvel, of course, released their own film version of Eternals to a mixed reaction back in 2021.

to a mixed reaction back in 2021. Ridley also discussed that the property was incredibly hard to adapt and he knew his version wouldn’t be as populist as needed for the property or for Marvel as a brand.

