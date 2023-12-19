Josh Krulewitz Named ESPN Senior Vice President and to Lead ESPN Communications

Josh Krulewitz has been named ESPN Senior Vice President, Communications, and will assume leadership of ESPN’s Communications department.

What's Happening:

Josh Krulewitz has been named ESPN Senior Vice President, Communications, and will assume leadership of ESPN’s Communications department effective Dec. 31.

Krulewitz, who is a 32-year ESPN veteran, succeeds Chris LaPlaca, who retires at the end of the year after more than 43 years at ESPN, serving since 2008 as head of the department.

In his new role, Krulewitz will report to Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN, and Kristina Schake, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

About Josh Krulewitz:

During his time at ESPN, Krulewitz has touched nearly every aspect of the company’s business including all sports (professional, college and high school) as well as league and event agreements, network and program launches, business communications, special campaigns, issue management, government and investor relations, internal communications and more.

He has advised executives, talent and employees within ESPN on everything from media and employee relations to brand building, narratives and strategy.

Krulewitz joined ESPN Communications as an intern in 1990 while an undergrad at the University of Connecticut and worked parts of 1990 and 1991 in that intern role before joining full time in July of 1992.

While at UConn, he worked all four years in Athletic Communications and he was one of only seven Honors Scholars for the Business School.

After joining ESPN as a publicist, he rose through the ranks with multiple promotions, eventually being named vice president in 2006.

Among the major successful publicity campaigns he has been involved in include the launches of ESPN2 and ESPNU, the X Games, and the SEC and ACC Networks; ESPN’s unprecedented coverage of the entire NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament; ESPN anniversary celebrations; agreements with the NFL, SEC, MLB, NBA, CFP, XFL, Wimbledon, ACC, NCAA, U.S. Open tennis and more.

He also has been part of PR campaigns and traditional media relations involving ESPN content initiatives including First Take, the ESPYS, E60, College GameDay, SportsCenter, Outside the Lines and SportsCentury.

In 2008, he was named a recipient of the Katha Quinn Award, given by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to individuals who service members of basketball media. He also was honored with Team ESPN’s V Spirit Award, recognizing decades of volunteer efforts for The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Krulewitz also has been a leader in ESPN internal and employee initiatives.

Pitaro noted that LaPlaca retires as ESPN’s longest tenured behind-the-scenes employee, having begun his ESPN career in July 1980.

What They're Saying: