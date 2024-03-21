Joshua Jackson Set to Star in New Ryan Murphy Series at ABC

According to Variety, ABC has ordered a drama series starring Joshua Jackson.
- ABC has ordered a drama series from Ryan Murphy starring Joshua Jackson.
- Details of the plot have not been revealed as of yet, but sources say they believe it is to be a “medical procedural.”
- It is said to premiere during the 2024–2025 broadcast season.
- Along with Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken serve as co-writers and executive producers, as well as Jackson.
- Other producers include Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich.
- Paris Barclay will direct and executive produce.
- The overall deal is at 20th Television.
- Jackson is also known for Fatal Attraction, Dr. Death Fringe, The Affair, and Dawson’s Creek. He is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, Imprint, and Hansen Jacobson.