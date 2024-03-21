Joshua Jackson Set to Star in New Ryan Murphy Series at ABC

by |
Tags: , ,

According to Variety, ABC has ordered a drama series starring Joshua Jackson.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has ordered a drama series from Ryan Murphy starring Joshua Jackson.
  • Details of the plot have not been revealed as of yet, but sources say they believe it is to be a “medical procedural.”
  • It is said to premiere during the 2024–2025 broadcast season.
  • Along with Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken serve as co-writers and executive producers, as well as Jackson.
  • Other producers include Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich.
  • Paris Barclay will direct and executive produce.
  • The overall deal is at 20th Television.
  • Jackson is also known for Fatal Attraction, Dr. Death Fringe, The Affair, and Dawson’s Creek. He is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, Imprint, and Hansen Jacobson.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy