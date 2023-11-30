Judson’s Live Opening at the Dr. Phillips’s Center on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the grand opening date for its fifth venue—the Joyce & Judson Green Room, to be known as Judson’s Live. The intimate music space is set to open Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, with a month of diverse programming that will create another stunning space for live entertainment in Central Florida.

What’s Happening:

Headliners for the grand opening performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joshua Redman, Michel Camilo and Keb’ Mo’.

Tickets start to go on sale for Judson’s Live on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.

Judson’s Live is inspired by legendary listening rooms from the world’s most iconic music cities. It promises an elevated atmosphere that brings audiences and international, national, and regional artists together in a table-style seating environment that accommodates over 150 guests.

The guest experience is 90-minutes, with a 50-minute performance. Guests will enjoy a seasonal driven curated menu that features shareable plates, developed by the arts center’s executive chef, Jason Klingensmith. Additionally, a craft cocktail and extensive brown spirits menu will be presented alongside wine offerings, hand-selected by the in-house sommelier.

Judson’s Live is named after Judson Green, a former head of Disney Parks.

Significant private donations have been made by Irving Matthews, Donna & Bill Wehner and Jacqueline Bradley & Clarence Otis and they have received naming recognition. The Orange County Government and the City of Orlando also contributed to the completion of Judson’s Live.

The grand opening is supported by Joyce T. Green & family, Brasfield & Gorrie, Walt Disney World Resort and McGriff Insurance.

This venue joins the Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Steinmetz Hall and Seneff Arts Plaza on the Dr. Phillips Center campus.

Visit judsonslive.org

What They’re Saying: