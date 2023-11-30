Judson’s Live Opening at the Dr. Phillips’s Center on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced the grand opening date for its fifth venue—the Joyce & Judson Green Room, to be known as Judson’s Live. The intimate music space is set to open Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, with a month of diverse programming that will create another stunning space for live entertainment in Central Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Headliners for the grand opening performances include Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joshua Redman, Michel Camilo and Keb’ Mo’.
- Tickets start to go on sale for Judson’s Live on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.
- Judson’s Live is inspired by legendary listening rooms from the world’s most iconic music cities. It promises an elevated atmosphere that brings audiences and international, national, and regional artists together in a table-style seating environment that accommodates over 150 guests.
- The guest experience is 90-minutes, with a 50-minute performance. Guests will enjoy a seasonal driven curated menu that features shareable plates, developed by the arts center’s executive chef, Jason Klingensmith. Additionally, a craft cocktail and extensive brown spirits menu will be presented alongside wine offerings, hand-selected by the in-house sommelier.
- Judson’s Live is named after Judson Green, a former head of Disney Parks.
- Significant private donations have been made by Irving Matthews, Donna & Bill Wehner and Jacqueline Bradley & Clarence Otis and they have received naming recognition. The Orange County Government and the City of Orlando also contributed to the completion of Judson’s Live.
- The grand opening is supported by Joyce T. Green & family, Brasfield & Gorrie, Walt Disney World Resort and McGriff Insurance.
- This venue joins the Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Steinmetz Hall and Seneff Arts Plaza on the Dr. Phillips Center campus.
- Visit judsonslive.org to purchase tickets and get more information.
What They’re Saying:
- Ed Timberlake, Dr. Phillips Center Board Chairman: “Judson’s Live is another major achievement for our Board of Directors, donors, sponsors and city and county partners. We look forward to more achievements in the future with the development of new venues and event spaces that draw even more visitors to the state of Florida and the region.”
- Joyce Green, Dr. Phillips Center Board Member and Founding Donor: “This venue will be an incredible place to celebrate jazz and shine a spotlight on renowned artists and other music genres, which was Judson’s dream. Judson and I were so thrilled to contribute to bringing this highly creative space to reality.”
- Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts: “Dizzy’s Club, the Blue Note and the Elephant Room are some of the most remarkable music rooms our team used as inspiration for Judson’s Live. With the quality and standard of all of our venues, Judson’s Live will deliver unique experiences that will showcase local musicians, draw in world-renowned artists and continue to be a place of inspiration where people love to be.”