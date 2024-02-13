Julia Lester and Antonia Gentry Join Cast of Hulu’s “Prom Dates” in Lead Roles

Hulu has added to the case of its new coming-of-age comedy film Prom Dates. Julia Lester and Antonia Gentry have joined the cast in lead roles.

In addition to Lester and Gentry, Prom Dates has also added the following actors in supporting roles: Kenny Ridwan JT Neal Jordan Buhat Zión Moreno Terry Hu John Michael Higgins Chelsea Handle

has also added the following actors in supporting roles: Prom Dates follows best friends Jess (Gentry) and Hannah (Lester), who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.

follows best friends Jess (Gentry) and Hannah (Lester), who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies. Prom Dates is directed by Kim O. Nguyen and written by D.J. Mausner.

is directed by Kim O. Nguyen and written by D.J. Mausner. Producers include: Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Molle DeBartolo for American High Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley and Luke Kelly-Clyne for Hartbeat Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment

Executive producers are: Kevin Healey and Thai Randolph for Hartbeat Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment D.J. Mausner Andrew Reyes

Jason Zaro will serve as co-producer for Hulu and Axelle Azoulay will serve as associate producer.

American High’s collaboration with Hulu Originals has resulted in seven original films and one acquisition, which launched to critical and consumer acclaim, including hit films such as: Pete Davidson’s lead debut, Big Time Adolescence Natalie Morales’ Plan B The company's first-ever sequel, It’s a Wonderful Binge , directed by The Binge scribe, Jordan VanDina, in his feature directorial debut

Prom Dates marks the eighth film under the original first-look slate deal with American High for Hulu.

marks the eighth film under the original first-look slate deal with American High for Hulu. The company’s catalog includes I Love My Dad, Banana Split, and Mark, Mary & Some Other People, all of which are available to stream on Hulu.