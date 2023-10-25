Juno Temple and Jon Hamm Star in Trailer for Fifth Season of FX’s “Fargo”

FX has released a trailer, giving us a look at the star-studded cast of the upcoming fifth season of their anthology thriller series Fargo.

is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. The fifth season of Fargo premieres November 21 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu

About Fargo Season 5: