Kamala Khan’s Story Continues in “Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace” Limited Comic Series

“Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #4″ hit stands today, delivering the conclusion to Kamala Khan’s first mission as a member of the X-Men! This March, Marvel Studios’ own Ms. Marvel Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada return to chronicle Ms. Marvel’s next steps into exploring her mutant identity in “Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace.”

After taking down a Stark Sentinel and disrupting an Orchis operation single handedly, it’s safe to say Ms. Marvel has proven herself beyond a doubt to the mutant cause, and this pivotal chapter for one of Marvel Comics’ brightest stars is far from over!.

“Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace,” a four-issue limited series, will continue to cement Ms. Marvel’s role in the X-Men mythos while staying true to the character’s roots and celebrating what makes her such a standout hero in the Marvel Universe.

Her upcoming adventure will take her back to Jersey City, where she’ll have to confront another Fall of X related threat while dealing with the fallout of being outed as a mutant.

Balancing both will bring Ms. Marvel into contact with more X-Men (as well as iconic X-Men villains) and reunite her with key supporting players of her own, including a fan-favorite ex.

This time around, co-writers Vellani and Pirzada will be joined by Scott Godlewski, who made his Marvel debut in the recent Alpha Flight series, while “Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant” artist Carlos Gómez provides the series’ covers.

Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she’s about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero – there’s no way her community would turn on her just because she’s a mutant, right? …Right??

Check out the debut issue’s cover now and stay tuned for more news about “Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace” in the months ahead.

