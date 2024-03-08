Season Five of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” To Arrive In May

Hulu has released a new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of their hit series, The Kardashians, also revealing that the season will bow on May 23rd.

The Kardashians is set to return for season five on May 23rd only on Hulu in the U.S, Disney+

Just when you think life can't get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers

The first four seasons of The Kardashians are available to stream now on Hulu.