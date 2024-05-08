Katee Sackhoff Brought Joy to Those at Children’s Hospital LA on Star Wars Day

As Jedi News shares, Katee Sackhoff, along with some droid friends, were able to bring joy to children in the hospital on Star Wars Day.

What's Happening:

Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian

On May the 4th she visited and brought some droids along for the day as well.

Check out the video below.

What They're Saying:

Sackhoff posted on her Instagram

Head of the Droid Department on the Lucasfilm’s Skeleton Crew Mike Senna also posted saying, “Proud to help bring some joy to the kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles through Starlight Children's Foundation. The super awesome and genuinely nice Katee Sackhoff was there in full Bo-Katan costume and was attentive to everyone. The very talented Alex Villa was there to help out too! Winding down the events that lead up to May 4th. Two more to go yet from the thirteen gigs we are helping out on.”

