“Captain Marvel” Actor Kenneth Mitchell Passes Away at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, an actor known for his portrayals of numerous characters in Captain Marvel, Star Trek: Discovery, and more, has passed away at the age of 49.

What’s Happening:

Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Captain Marvel , and the portrayal of several characters in Star Trek: Discovery , has died from complications of ALS at the age of 49.

, and the portrayal of several characters in , has died from complications of ALS at the age of 49. Mitchell originally announced publicly that he’d been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, back in 2020.

His family shared the news on X on Saturday, saying “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.”

Disney fans might recall Mitchell from his performance as Joseph Danvers in 2019’s Captain Marvel, the father of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who appeared in a flashback with the young Carol (McKenna Grace).

the father of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who appeared in a flashback with the young Carol (McKenna Grace). Earlier in his career, he was cast as Ralph Cox in sports biopic Miracle back in 2004. Mitchell’s television credits also included a stint on the ABC The Astronaut Wives Club.

back in 2004. Mitchell’s television credits also included a stint on the Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan, their children, Lilah and Kallum, his parents and in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

On Instagram, his family shared, “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.”

You can read the full statements in the original post, shared below.