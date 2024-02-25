“Captain Marvel” Actor Kenneth Mitchell Passes Away at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, an actor known for his portrayals of numerous characters in Captain Marvel, Star Trek: Discovery, and more, has passed away at the age of 49.
- Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Captain Marvel, and the portrayal of several characters in Star Trek: Discovery, has died from complications of ALS at the age of 49.
- Mitchell originally announced publicly that he’d been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, back in 2020.
- His family shared the news on X on Saturday, saying “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.”
- Disney fans might recall Mitchell from his performance as Joseph Danvers in 2019’s Captain Marvel, the father of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who appeared in a flashback with the young Carol (McKenna Grace).
- Earlier in his career, he was cast as Ralph Cox in sports biopic Miracle back in 2004. Mitchell’s television credits also included a stint on the ABC series, The Astronaut Wives Club.
- Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan, their children, Lilah and Kallum, his parents and in-laws and several nieces and nephews.
- On Instagram, his family shared, “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.”
- You can read the full statements in the original post, shared below.
