Kermit The Frog Takes The Stage With Willie Nelson During Luck Reunion

Earlier this week, a favorite friend showed up at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion near the ongoing SXSW Festival where Kermit The Frog showed up to perform some classic tunes with the music icon.

What’s Happening:

On March 14, 2024, one of the most joyous musical events of the year, Luck Reunion returned to Willie Nelson’s famed “Luck, TX” where Kermit the Frog made a guest appearance for a once-in-a-lifetime duet with Willie Nelson during Willie’s headlining set.

This all went down at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion that happened at Willie’s ranch just outside of Austin during the greater SXSW festival.

There, The duo performed a heartwarming rendition of “Rainbow Connection” and a moving Gospel medley of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Hard To Be Humble.”

Ahead of this iconic duet, crowds poured into the picturesque Hill Country setting for a full day of music featuring more than 40 acts, culinary experiences with renowned chefs from across the nation, local artisans and one of a kind merchandise. Luck Reunion proved yet again to be an iconic opportunity for fans to experience live music across the spectrum of American roots from the backyard of the Red Headed Stranger himself.

Luck Presents is a cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson’s “Luck, TX” property. 2022 marked ten years in “Luck” for the company, which is anchored by its annual flagship event, the Luck Reunion, and bolstered by outside experiences that embrace creative legacy while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, the brand activates story-driven events and content that showcase musicians, chefs, and creatives nationwide.