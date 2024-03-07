Key Art and Trailer Released for the Hulu Original Docuseries “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the new docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Hulu has debuted the trailer and key art for upcoming original documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story .

. The four episode docuseries premieres all episodes April 26, 2024 on Hulu.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi.

A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future.

As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.

The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

Jon Bon Jovi

Bruce Springsteen

Tico Torres

Richie Sambora

David Bryan

Phil X

John Shanks

Obie O’Brien

Everett Bradley

Doc McGee

Dorothea Bongiovi

Matt Bongiovi

Paul Korsilius

Dean Grillo

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra ( Kobe Bryant’s Muse, Man in the Arena, Tom vs. Time ).

is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra ( ). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato.