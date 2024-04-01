“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Coming to the El Capitan Theatre with Special Fan Screening

Experience 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the El Capitan Theatre May 10-27. The El Capitan Theatre is also offering an early access screening on May 8 and fan event screening on May 10.

Guests can be among the first to see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the big screen at the early access screening on Wednesday, May 8 at 7pm.

Guests attending the early access screening will receive a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes commemorative mini poster designed by artist Matt Ferguson.

Tickets for the early access screening are available here

The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, May 10.

Tickets are $35 and each attendee will receive a souvenir cup with beverage, unlimited popcorn and an event credential with their ticket.

You can get your fan event screening tickets here

Daily showtimes for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Sunday through Thursday are 9:00am, 12:30pm, 4:00pm and 7:30pm.

Daily showtimes Friday and Saturday are 9:00am, 12:30pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm and 11:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

About Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: