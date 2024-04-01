IMAX and 20th Century Studios Share Special Look At “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes”

IMAX and 20th Century Studios have shared a special look at the upcoming new film, Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes, ahead of its debut in theaters everywhere next month.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios and IMAX have shared a new look at the highly-anticipated next installment in the franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In the special new look at the film, we are treated to a scene in which a human is attempting to escape being hunted by the apes, which itself looks like a throwback to the original Planet of the Apes starring Charlton Heston that was released in 1968.

starring Charlton Heston that was released in 1968. The scene will be especially thrilling in large-format theaters, like IMAX, who posted this look at the new film. Along with the video, IMAX reminds fans that they can experience Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in IMAX May 10 or Early Previews on May 8. Tickets on sale now at imax.com or Fandango.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmonious