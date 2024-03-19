Kingpin Gains Terrifying Power in “Giant-Size Daredevil #1” Available June 12th

Saladin Ahmed teams up with artist Paul Davidson in GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1 available June 12.
What’s Happening:
- This year, Marvel Comics proudly celebrates 50 years of iconic GIANT-SIZE storytelling with new GIANT-SIZE one-shots each and every month!
- Starring today’s most iconic headlining heroes, this new line of GIANT-SIZE issues pay tribute to the epic GIANT-SIZE comics of the 1970s by presenting pivotal status quo shifts, exciting first appearances, and dramatic developments.
- In June, current Daredevil scribe Saladin Ahmed and artist Paul Davidson (X-Force) deliver a key chapter in Daredevil’s ongoing saga in GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1.
- Daredevil’s latest run has seen Matt Murdock devote himself to two different callings. When he’s not suited up as the Man Without Fear, Matt is serving as Hell’s Kitchen’s newest priest!
- At the center of this new status quo is a terrifying mystery as demonic entities tied to Daredevil’s very soul begin to target his loved ones.
- With a mysterious connection to the seven deadly sins, these vengeful supernatural forces will now seek to inhabit Daredevil’s ultimate enemy—KINGPIN!
- SIN WILL FIND YOU OUT, DAREDEVIL! He’s on the hunt: One of Daredevil’s deadliest and most dangerous foes, empowered by forces unknown even to himself, prepares for the kill.
- Yes, none other than Kingpin, stalking the streets of Manhattan by night. And no matter the speed with which Daredevil moves…there will be blood.
- Like all of next year’s GIANT-SIZE installments, GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1 will boast a cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch and reprint a classic adventure—Frank Miller’s DAREDEVIL #170 – A.K.A. THE KINGPIN MUST DIE! – get your Fisk fix here, fearless fans!
- Check out the cover now and stay tuned for more GIANT-SIZE news in the weeks ahead. For more information, visit Marvel.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Saladin Ahmed: "I've always loved villain POV stories, and Wilson Fisk has the ultimate street level villain POV. We went really big and bloody with this, bringing KINGPIN back in a huge way, and I can't wait for fans to check it out."