Kingpin Gains Terrifying Power in “Giant-Size Daredevil #1” Available June 12th

Saladin Ahmed teams up with artist Paul Davidson in GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1 available June 12.

This year, Marvel

Starring today’s most iconic headlining heroes, this new line of GIANT-SIZE issues pay tribute to the epic GIANT-SIZE comics of the 1970s by presenting pivotal status quo shifts, exciting first appearances, and dramatic developments.

In June, current Daredevil scribe Saladin Ahmed and artist Paul Davidson (X-Force) deliver a key chapter in Daredevil’s ongoing saga in GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1 .

. Daredevil’s latest run has seen Matt Murdock devote himself to two different callings. When he’s not suited up as the Man Without Fear, Matt is serving as Hell’s Kitchen’s newest priest!

At the center of this new status quo is a terrifying mystery as demonic entities tied to Daredevil’s very soul begin to target his loved ones.

With a mysterious connection to the seven deadly sins, these vengeful supernatural forces will now seek to inhabit Daredevil’s ultimate enemy—KINGPIN!

SIN WILL FIND YOU OUT, DAREDEVIL! He’s on the hunt: One of Daredevil’s deadliest and most dangerous foes, empowered by forces unknown even to himself, prepares for the kill.

Yes, none other than Kingpin, stalking the streets of Manhattan by night. And no matter the speed with which Daredevil moves…there will be blood.

Like all of next year’s GIANT-SIZE installments, GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1 will boast a cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch and reprint a classic adventure—Frank Miller’s DAREDEVIL #170 – A.K.A. THE KINGPIN MUST DIE! – get your Fisk fix here, fearless fans!

Like all of next year's GIANT-SIZE installments, GIANT-SIZE DAREDEVIL #1 will boast a cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch and reprint a classic adventure—Frank Miller's DAREDEVIL #170 – A.K.A. THE KINGPIN MUST DIE!

