Experience the penultimate month of X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoa Era, as mutantkind branches for a final battle against Orchis and Benjamin Percy’s Wolverine run reaches its milestone 50th issue.

The Age of Krakoa is going out on a high note! A period of mutant history unlike any other, the last five years of X-Men comic books has boldly reshaped mutant storytelling FOREVER. While the Krakoan gates might be closing, the spirit and message of Krakoa will live on as the X-Men rise from the ashes this summer with all-new titles!

Just like how it began, the conclusion of the Krakoa era is currently being told across two epic interconnected series—FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X. In addition, some of the most pivotal battles, boldest missions, and breathtaking betrayals are taking place in current series like X-MEN, X-MEN FOREVER, CABLE, and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN.

Meanwhile, Wolverine has been embroiled in a war against his archenemy in SABRETOOTH WAR. Just in time for the character’s 50th anniversary, this epic storyline and Benjamin Percy’s acclaimed run will reach its riveting—and viciously violent—end in WOLVERINE #50. The over-sized issue will also feature special anniversary stories from legendary Wolverine creators!

CABLE #4 (OF 4)

On Sale 5/1

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by SCOT EATON

TIME'S RUN OUT – THE NEOCRACY IS AT YOUR DOOR!

As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Cable faces both a devastating betrayal and an impossible decision! Will he be able to stem the tides of the Neocracy, or will he and the rest of the Marvel

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5 (OF 5)

On Sale 5/22

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

THE BATTLE FOR THE FUTURE!

It all comes down to this – Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as the two stories that are one come to an end!

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18

On Sale 5/1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by PATCH ZIRCHER

SIDE BY SIDE WITH…MAGNETO!

For years, the Master of Magnetism was Iron Man’s greatest fear. But to take down Orchis, will Tony have to work with the X-Men’s former adversary? And will a fight against every Sentinel on Earth be too much for even these two powerhouses?

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5 (OF 5)

On Sale 5/29

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME!

The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever…and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude!

WOLVERINE #49

On Sale 5/8

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR!

Wolverine is powerless – but not defenseless. Forge made Logan one last invention, and with the lives of the X-Men and all mutants on the line, it’s time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS’ NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!

WOLVERINE #50

On Sale 5/22

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE

Art by CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE

CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN!

It’s all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES!

X-MEN #34

On Sale 5/1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

THE END IS NIGH!

The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end…and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come to their conclusion…and everything changes!

X-MEN: FOREVER #3 (OF 4)

On Sale 5/8

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCA MARESCA

NOW…

War in Krakoa! A hunt in the White Hot Room! And a heartwarming family reunion (by which we mean "possibly involving setting fire to someone's heart with a flamethrower"). Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X and IMMORTAL X-MEN comes a must-read for the conclusion of the Krakoan Age!

X-MEN: FOREVER #4 (OF 4)

On Sale 5/15

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCA MARESCA

…AND FOREVER!

Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FORVER ends with a question – after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here!