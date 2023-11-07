Krakoa’s Last Hope Will Join the Fight in “Fall of the House of X #2” and “Rise of the Powers of X #2”

It’s the beginning of the end of the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoan Age! Just like Jonathan Hickman boldly kicked it off in 2019 in twin series, “House of X” and “Powers of X,” the finale of the Krakoan Age will be told across two intertwined series this January in Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s "Fall of The House of X” and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s "Rise of The Powers of X.”

It’s a who’s who of current mutant mastermind storytellers, and together, they’re bringing Krakoa down in epic style.

The two five-issue limited series will deliver a breathtaking saga across mutant history and future as the X-Men of today and tomorrow wage the final war against extinction across their entire existence!

Today, fans can peek ahead at the covers for "Fall of The House of X #2″ and "Rise of The Powers of X #2,” both arriving in February.

In "Fall of The House of X #2,” the X-Men may be at their lowest spot, and they may be on the brink of complete eradication…but they are not going down without a fight! Polaris returns to guide the X-Men home, bringing a wicked surprise for Orchis! This epic tale split in two continues as the Krakoan Age nears its conclusion!

Outside time and space comes mutantdom's last hope in "Rise of The Powers of X #2.” Floating between dimensions, hiding from a Dominion who wishes to crush them. Can Xavier and his crew survive? And when we find out their plan, will we want them to? The end of the Krakoan Age continues in this epic tale split in two!

Check out both covers now and stay tuned for more "Fall of The House of X” and "Rise of The Powers of X” news in the weeks ahead.

What they’re saying: