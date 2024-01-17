Shout! Studios To Release Definitive Digital Editions of Two Jim Henson Masterpieces Next Month

Shout! Studios is bringing classic Jim Henson films to the digital libraries of fans thanks to definitive digital releases perfect for enthusiasts and collectors, available next month.

Behold the spectacular fantasy feature films from prolific genius Jim Henson when the pop culture masterpieces LABYRINTH and The Dark Crystal are set to unleash globally on Digital on February 6, 2024 by Shout! Studios in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company.

Moreover, LABYRINTH and The Dark Crystal will be available together in a digital bundle on select platforms for the first time, allowing loyal fans and movie collectors to own and enjoy both iconic movies.

LABYRINTH

Available for Purchase or Rent – AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Redbox Digital, Vudu, Microsoft, and other digital platforms.

Produced by The Jim Henson Company and Lucasfilm Ltd. with creatures brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, LABYRINTH was directed by Jim Henson, who worked closely with acclaimed artist and Conceptual Designer Brian Froud, and Executive Producer George Lucas to create a mesmerizing fantasy movie adventure.

was directed by Jim Henson, who worked closely with acclaimed artist and Conceptual Designer Brian Froud, and Executive Producer George Lucas to create a mesmerizing fantasy movie adventure. LABYRINTH , starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, was originally released in 1986. The film is an unforgettable fantasy adventure that follows Sarah Williams (Connelly) as she makes her way through the labyrinth of the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie) in search of her little brother Toby. A mainstay of the fantasy genre with its spectacular visual effects and ground-breaking animatronics, LABYRINTH is of special interest to David Bowie fans worldwide as the film contains original songs written and recorded by Bowie especially for the film.

THE DARK CRYSTAL

Available for Purchase or Rent – AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Redbox Digital, Vudu, Microsoft, and other digital platforms.

From the brilliant imagination of Jim Henson, this puppetry work of genius recounts the timeless tales of good versus evil, becoming a cult favorite around the world. Directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, the film features innovative animatronics and uniquely memorable characters created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Since its initial release in 1982, the film has earned a place in cinematic history as a masterpiece of fantasy and continues to reign as one of the must-see classics of its genre.

Travel back in time to the faraway planet of Thra where evil Skeksis are in control and the Gelfling Jen, the last of his kind, is sent on a quest by the peaceful Mystics to find the missing shard that will restore balance and heal the world.

iTunes Extra Features include: Commentary with Brian Froud The World of “The Dark Crystal” Storyboard Track The Myth, Magic and the Henson Legacy Light on the Path of Creation Shard of Illusion Deleted Funeral Scene Original Skeksis Language Photo Galleries

