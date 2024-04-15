Robin Roberts to Profile Country Music Star Lainey Wilson in New Documentary Special Coming to Hulu

GRAMMY Award-winning country music star Lainey Wilson is set to be profiled by Robin Roberts in a new documentary special coming to Hulu next month.

Recognized for her exceptional singing and songwriting talents, Wilson has rapidly ascended to become one of the most respected female artists in the music industry. In a standout year in 2023, Wilson achieved significant success with five CMA Awards, including the esteemed Entertainer of the Year title, as well as four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards and three People’s Choice Country Awards. She went on to claim her first GRAMMY for Best Country Album earlier this year.

Making her debut in season five of the Paramount series Yellowstone , Wilson has showcased her versatility as a singer, songwriter and actress, solidifying herself as a triple threat in the industry.

A decade after embarking on her journey from a rural farming town to pursue her dreams in Nashville, she achieved a remarkable milestone with her first platinum-certified song. Garnering a dedicated following worldwide, she captivated fans with a unique blend of traditional country fused with a modern yet nostalgic style.

The upcoming special promises an intimate look into her life and features exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses from her debut headline shows, candid interviews with Wilson and her loved ones, and much more.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, showcasing Wilson’s path to becoming one of the biggest stars in pop culture, will stream on Hulu beginning Wednesday, May 29th.

Robin Roberts: “I look forward to telling stories about talented women who are strong and authentic. Lainey is definitely one of those women, and I can’t wait to share her uplifting story with audiences around the world.”

“It’s such an honor to be a part of this project. Thank you to Robin and ABC News Studios for helping bring light to my story throughout the past year. I can’t wait for everyone to watch.” Mike Kelley, head of ABC News Studios: “Robin has a passion for telling stories about the human experience. This project gets to the heart of the triumphs and challenges in Lainey’s journey to the top of country music. We can’t wait to share it with the Hulu audience.”