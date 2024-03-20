Laura Rutledge and Jeff Darlington Join ESPN Coverage Team of the Masters Tournament

Laura Rutledge and Jeff Darlington have joined the ESPN coverage team for next month’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
- For the 17th year, ESPN will have live telecasts of the first two rounds of the Tournament from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, April 11-12, as well as the annual Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 10, and extensive surrounding coverage throughout the week.
Laura Rutledge:
- Rutledge will host Welcome to the Masters, a two-hour ESPN program that debuted last year and will lead into the 3 p.m. start of live coverage on both days.
- Rutledge is a sideline reporter for select NFL games on ESPN, including the NFL playoffs, as well as the College Football Playoff.
- She regularly hosts ESPN’s year-round weekday NFL news and information show NFL Live and during college football season hosts SEC Network’s SEC Nation.
- Consistently expanding her portfolio since joining ESPN in 2014 as a reporter on SEC Network and ESPN, Rutledge also plays large roles in ESPN’s presentation of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games and NFL Draft coverage.
Jeff Darlington:
- Darlington will work as a reporter and essayist, contributing to SportsCenter reports from the Masters as well as preview programs airing on ESPN+ on Tuesday and Wednesday of Tournament week.
- An Emmy-winning reporter, Darlington, who has been covering the NFL since 2005, joined ESPN in September 2016.
- Best known for his sit-down interviews and storytelling features, Darlington also reports from NFL stadiums during the season for Sunday NFL Countdown.
- During the offseason, he is a regular contributor to Get Up, NFL Live and SportsCenter.
