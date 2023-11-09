Learn the Real Meaning Behind Imperius Rex in “Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1” Available February 28th

On February 28, learn the real meaning behind Imperius Rex in Fabian Nicieza and Creees Lee’s GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1, part of next year’s new line of GIANT-SIZE one-shots celebrating 50 years of Giant-Size storytelling.
What’s Happening:
- In 2024, Marvel Comics is proudly bringing back GIANT-SIZE comics—more monumental and earth-shaking than ever before! Honoring the 50th anniversary of the epic Giant-Size storytelling of 1970s, these new Giant-Size issues will be home to pivotal status quo shifts, exciting first appearances, and dramatic developments!
- Following Miles Morales and Dylan Brock’s showdown in January’s GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1 by Cody Ziglar and Iban Coello, superstar writer Fabian Nicieza and acclaimed artist Creees Lee continue the Giant-Size milestone celebration in February with GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1.
- GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will pack startling revelations about the past and set up an wildly uncertain future as the Fantastic Four discover a hidden secret about Atlantis in the form of NATLUS!
- Awakened after thousands of years, be there when this ancient ruler re-stakes his claim on the throne of Atlantis!
- IMPERIUS REX! Namor is imprisoned, serving out his sentence as the disgraced King of Atlantis! So when a new yet ancient threat arises from the sea, who better to leap into the fray than Marvel’s First Family: the FANTASTIC FOUR!
- Embark on a GIANT-SIZE deep dive into some of Atlantis’ most dangerous history…and the present that can scarcely hope to contain it!
- GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will also include a reprinting of FANTASTIC FOUR #33, a classic issue from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby featuring betrayal, action and high drama – in the Atlantean style!
- Get your first look at Natlus on Bryan Hitch’s cover below and stay tuned for more GIANT-SIZE announcements in the months ahead!
- For more information, visit Marvel.com.
What They’re Saying:
- “As a 12-year-old who bought — and still has — the original Giant-Size Fantastic Four run which featured great Marvel creators of the ‘70s like Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, Chris Claremont, John Buscema, Rich Buckler, and more, it was a thrill to write this issue!” Nicieza said. “I tried to follow in the footsteps of those issues by creating something big and new. I came up with a character whose name and history will have Sub-Mariner fans either chuckling and saying, ‘why did no one ever think of that?’ or they’ll want to drown me! I’m excited to see which it will be!”