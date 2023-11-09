Learn the Real Meaning Behind Imperius Rex in “Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1” Available February 28th

On February 28, learn the real meaning behind Imperius Rex in Fabian Nicieza and Creees Lee’s GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1, part of next year’s new line of GIANT-SIZE one-shots celebrating 50 years of Giant-Size storytelling.

In 2024, Marvel GIANT-SIZE comics—more monumental and earth-shaking than ever before! Honoring the 50th anniversary of the epic Giant-Size storytelling of 1970s, these new Giant-Size issues will be home to pivotal status quo shifts, exciting first appearances, and dramatic developments!

Following Miles Morales and Dylan Brock's showdown in January's GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1 by Cody Ziglar and Iban Coello, superstar writer Fabian Nicieza and acclaimed artist Creees Lee continue the Giant-Size milestone celebration in February with GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1.

GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will pack startling revelations about the past and set up an wildly uncertain future as the Fantastic Four discover a hidden secret about Atlantis in the form of NATLUS!

Awakened after thousands of years, be there when this ancient ruler re-stakes his claim on the throne of Atlantis!

IMPERIUS REX! Namor is imprisoned, serving out his sentence as the disgraced King of Atlantis! So when a new yet ancient threat arises from the sea, who better to leap into the fray than Marvel’s First Family: the FANTASTIC FOUR!

Embark on a GIANT-SIZE deep dive into some of Atlantis’ most dangerous history…and the present that can scarcely hope to contain it!

GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will also include a reprinting of FANTASTIC FOUR #33, a classic issue from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby featuring betrayal, action and high drama – in the Atlantean style!

Get your first look at Natlus on Bryan Hitch's cover below and stay tuned for more GIANT-SIZE announcements in the months ahead!

