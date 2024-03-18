Marvel Favorites Assemble In “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red” Coming To Marvel HQ YouTube

Fan-favorite superheroes are ready to assemble in LEGO Brick form in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, coming to the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel fans and LEGO enthusiasts, assemble! On March 18, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will be available for fans to watch globally on the Marvel HQ YouTube Channel.
- Originally released on Disney+, this premium 44-minute special follows Marvel super heroes in an action-packed adventure as they come to life in LEGO brick form.
- In the special, the Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father Red Guardian about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has the word “red” in their name. Determined to find her father, it’s up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers to find the Collector’s evil lair and free the prisoners from his evil clutches.
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red features an all-star cast of actors voicing the heroes including Haley Joel Osment, Will Friedle, Laura Bailey, Trevor Devall, Steve Blum, and James Mathis III.
- Fans can also look out for full-length episodes of the iconic animated series, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, kicking off with new episodes daily beginning March 21-28. New episodes of the series will be released on “Thor’s Days” (Thursday!) through 2025.
- In this series led by Iron Man, Marvel’s mightiest heroes – Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye, Falcon and Black Widow – combine their power to battle threats no single hero could withstand. When the Avengers assemble, evil doesn’t stand a chance!
- The Marvel HQ YouTube channel hosts hundreds of hours of family-friendly content, including full-length
- episodes from Marvel’s most popular animated series, original shorts, motion comics, kid-friendly explainers, animation livestreams, and more! Since launching in 2017, the Marvel HQ YouTube channel recently crossed 2 million subscribers.
- Fans can tune-in to the special today, March 18th!
