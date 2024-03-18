Marvel Favorites Assemble In “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red” Coming To Marvel HQ YouTube

Fan-favorite superheroes are ready to assemble in LEGO Brick form in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, coming to the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

Marvel fans and LEGO enthusiasts, assemble! On March 18, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will be available for fans to watch globally on the Marvel HQ YouTube Channel

In the special, the Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and Iron Man, the team splits up.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red features an all-star cast of actors voicing the heroes including Haley Joel Osment, Will Friedle, Laura Bailey, Trevor Devall, Steve Blum, and James Mathis III.

Fans can also look out for full-length episodes of the iconic animated series, Marvel's Avengers Assemble, kicking off with new episodes daily beginning March 21-28. New episodes of the series will be released on "Thor's Days" (Thursday!) through 2025.

In this series led by Iron Man, Marvel’s mightiest heroes – Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye

The Marvel HQ YouTube channel hosts hundreds of hours of family-friendly content, including full-length

episodes from Marvel’s most popular animated series, original shorts, motion comics, kid-friendly explainers, animation livestreams, and more! Since launching in 2017, the Marvel HQ YouTube channel recently crossed 2 million subscribers.

Fans can tune-in to the special today, March 18th!