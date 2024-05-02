LEGO Will Be Conducting Further Review for Fan Designed Pixar Luxo Jr. Lamp Set

The LEGO Review Board has been evaluating product ideas, and a popular one for many fans was the Disney Pixar's Luxo Jr. Lamp. LEGO gave the latest update on this product design.

What’s Happening:

Over the past few months, the LEGO Review Board has evaluated 49 product ideas between early May 2023 and early September 2023.

They currently have seven fan creations in development that will launch at different times.

Disney Pixar's Luxo Jr. Lamp was a popular choice for many, and LEGO gave the latest update on this product design.

LEGO stated, “The review board has been impressed by the incredibly cute and super iconic Disney Pixar's Luxo Jr Lamp created in LEGO bricks by T0BY1KENOBI25150. Despite this, they haven't been able to tick off all the boxes needed to move forward with it and a further review is needed. We will share an update on this project in the next review result announcement in the summer of 2024.”

