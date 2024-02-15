New Clip From Hulu’s “Life & Beth” Showcases Emmy Winner Jennifer Coolidge As Madame de Merde

Ahead of the arrival of season 2, tomorrow February 16th, Hulu has debuted a new clip from the second season featuring the Emmy winning Jennifer Coolidge.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Life & Beth , giving a sneak peek at the encounter between Beth and her fortune teller, played by Jennifer Coolidge, ahead of the second season debut on Friday, February 16th.

giving a sneak peek at the encounter between Beth and her fortune teller, played by Jennifer Coolidge, ahead of the second season debut on Friday, February 16th. In the series, after a sudden incident, Beth, a seemingly successful woman with a long term relationship and steady career, takes a look back at her past to see who she wants to become.

In this particular episode, Beth, John, and their friends wake up from a raucous night in NOLA and spend the day trying to recover, which also includes a meeting with Madame de Merde, played by Coolidge.

In the second season of the series, as Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

The series stars: Amy Schumer Michael Cera Susannah Flood Violet Young

The Series Guest Stars: Kevin Kane Yamaneika Saunders Laura Benanti Michael Rappaport LaVar Walker Sas Goldberg Arielle Siegel Rosebud Baker And more!

Life & Beth is written, directed, executive produced, and starring Amy Schumer and executive produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul. The series is produced by Fifth Season.

is written, directed, executive produced, and starring Amy Schumer and executive produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul. The series is produced by Fifth Season. Season 2 of Life & Beth arrives on Hulu on Friday, February 16th.