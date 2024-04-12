“Life of Wolverine #1” Cover Takes Fans Through the Character’s History

This July, Logan bares his mind, body, and soul in “Life of Wolverine #1,” a special one-shot presenting Wolverine’s incredible life story in chronological order. Marvel shared some details and a first look at the cover for the new comic.

Originally published as a Marvel Unlimited companion comic to the “X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine” storyline, this exploration of one of the most riveting origins and sagas in all of pop culture comes from acclaimed creators Jim Zub and Ramón F. Bachs.

Hitting stands just in time for the character’s 50th anniversary, hardcore Wolverine fans and newcomers alike will walk away an expert after this action-packed trip through key moments of Wolverine’s storytelling history!

Wolverine has been mindwiped, manipulated, and given false memories so many times, what is the truth of his long life? Now, as a journey into his own past becomes paramount to the survival of mutantkind, delve into the true story of Logan’s life, from his earliest days in the late 1800s, to the many wars he’s fought alongside comrades like Captain America and Sabretooth, to the Weapon X procedures that changed his life forever, his days on the X-Men and more! All in continuity, this includes some adventures and links to the past never before revealed, giving the most complete picture of Wolverine’s history ever assembled.

Check out the all-new cover by Ron Lim and pick up “Life of Wolverine #1″ this July.