Lily James Joins Untitled 20th Century Studios Film Inspired by the Founder of Bumble

by |
Tags: , ,

Lily James has boarded an untitled film inspired by the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of the dating app Bumble, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • James (Pam & Tommy, Cinderella) will star as Wolfe Herd in the untitled film from 20th Century Studios and Ethea Entertainment.
  • Production on the film is set to begin later this year, with James producing alongside Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay.
  • Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing the film from a script written by herself, Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.
  • The project will include Gala Gordon as an Executive Producer, and Sarah Shepard will be overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.
  • Wolfe Herd famously left competitor Tinder after co-founding the dating app, launching Bumble that same year.
  • In 2021, the company went public and when that transition happened, she officially became one of the youngest self-made billionaires at the age of 31.
  • Wolfe Herd would step down as CEO in 2023, but by then the app had now become a massive success with several divisions that are still thriving today.
  • Plot details are currently unknown, as the film is inspired by instead of based on Wolfe Herd’s life.
  • Casting of other roles is already under way and the film is expected to be released in 2025.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning