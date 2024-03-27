List of Actors That Will Star in FX’s “The Sensitive Kind” Pilot Have Been Revealed

According to Deadline, a list of actors that will star in FX's The Sensitive Kind has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- The names of eight actors who will star in Sterlin Harjo‘s FX pilot The Sensitive Kind alongside Ethan Hawke have been announced.
- They include Keith David (American Fiction), Siena East (Grimsburg), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Scott Shepherd (Killers of the Flower Moon), Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks), and Macon Blair (Oppenheimer).
- Details of the characters and plot have been kept quiet for the time being.
- The full cast has yet to be announced.
- Sterlin Harjo serves as writer and director for the pilot.
