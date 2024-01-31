“Live With Kelly and Mark” Will Light Up the Stage at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Live With Kelly and Mark will be heading to Las Vegas in February and will hit the stage at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater inside the resort and casino at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

What’s Happening:

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the Live family are packing their bags and flying west to Fontainebleau Las Vegas

, the No. 1 entertainment talk show on television, will light up the stage at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater inside the all-new luxury resort and casino Fontainebleau Las Vegas. During their star-studded stay, Kelly and Mark will be joined each morning by celebrities, musicians and more in front of thousands of fans.

Viewers who would like to join the fun on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 can visit, Fontainebleaulv.me/kellyandmark

Fans can also get free tickets by visiting LiveWithKellyAndMark.com/Vegas

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas:

A luxury destination unlike any other on the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas spans 25 acres and boasts 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, a world-class dining collection, and more than 550,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

BleauLive Theater has already played host to superstar entertainers Post Malone and Justin Timberlake, among others.

With the opening of The Fontainebleau, Las Vegas now offers more than 156,000 hotel rooms, the most of any U.S. city.

Additionally, the destination has a combined 600,000 seats throughout theatrical venues, stadiums, and arenas, truly making Las Vegas the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.