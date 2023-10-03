“Loki: Agent of Asgard” Infinity Comic #1-10 Free on Marvel Unlimited

On the Marvel Unlimited app and web service, you can get LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD INFINITY COMIC #1–10 free.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, Marvel Unlimited has adapted the first five issues from fan-favorite series LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD into the vertical Infinity Comics format.
- Exclusive to the Marvel Unlimited app and web service, Marvel’s Infinity Comics are a lineup of digital comics and series that are designed for vertical, mobile reading.
- Each Infinity Comics series also offers an ideal entry point into the world of Marvel Comics, either through ongoing series that tie into current comics continuity, or self-contained stories that dive deeper into the Marvel Universe.
- Now, LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD INFINITY COMIC #1-10 is free on Marvel Unlimited, and fans of Asgard’s God of Mischief will want to read this run in full.
- After getting a second shot after nearly losing it all in YOUNG AVENGERS (2013), Loki worked on behalf of Asgard in this 2014 run by Al Ewing, Lee Garbett, and Nolan Woodard. Starting with a heist on Avengers Tower, an undercover mission in the casinos of Monte Carlo, and even a speed dating event in New York, this Loki is all grown up—and he’s stronger, smarter, sexier and just plain sneakier than ever before.
- But what could be Loki’s opportunity for a redemptive quest takes on a whole new meaning, and our slippery antihero must choose his allies wisely or risk disappointing the All-Mother and all of Asgardia…
