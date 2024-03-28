Longtime ESPN Anchor John Anderson Will Retire From “SportsCenter” in June

According to Yahoo Sports, John Anderson said he's retiring from SportsCenter after two and a half decades.

What’s Happening:

John Anderson's time as a host of SportsCenter is coming to an end.

Anderson is from Phoenix, Arizona, and started at ESPN

He said that he will retire from the show when his contract runs out in June.

Anderson stated, "My contract runs out at ESPN at the end of June and I have decided that will be the end. I'm gonna leave the company. I'm gonna sort of retire from 'SportsCenter.' I'm going to get to do a few track and field things. I'm going to get to continue to do the Boston Marathon and the New York Marathon, which I love. And some NCAA track meets and some SEC stuff. I am incredibly excited about that. It's been a good run."

In a statement for the decision to leave SportsCenter, Anderson said "The operation has changed, I don't know that it's passed me by, but it's taken its toll and I wanna still be able to do the best shows I can. I don't know that in Years 26 or 27 that I have the stamina to go through it again."