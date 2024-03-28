Longtime ESPN Anchor John Anderson Will Retire From “SportsCenter” in June

According to Yahoo Sports, John Anderson said he's retiring from SportsCenter after two and a half decades.
What’s Happening:
- John Anderson's time as a host of SportsCenter is coming to an end.
- Anderson is from Phoenix, Arizona, and started at ESPN in June of 1999.
- He said that he will retire from the show when his contract runs out in June.
- Anderson stated, "My contract runs out at ESPN at the end of June and I have decided that will be the end. I'm gonna leave the company. I'm gonna sort of retire from 'SportsCenter.' I'm going to get to do a few track and field things. I'm going to get to continue to do the Boston Marathon and the New York Marathon, which I love. And some NCAA track meets and some SEC stuff. I am incredibly excited about that. It's been a good run."
- In a statement for the decision to leave SportsCenter, Anderson said "The operation has changed, I don't know that it's passed me by, but it's taken its toll and I wanna still be able to do the best shows I can. I don't know that in Years 26 or 27 that I have the stamina to go through it again."
