Longtime ESPN Producer and Star of “Stump the Schwab” Howie Schwab Passes Away at 63

What’s Happening:

Longtime ESPN producer and star of the ESPN trivia show Stump the Schwab , Howie Schwab, died on Saturday at the age of 63, according to his family.

, Howie Schwab, died on Saturday at the age of 63, according to his family. He worked for the company until 2013, after joining in 1987.

He was best known as the final challenger on Stump the Schwab from 2004 through 2006, where contestants would challenge him in a trivial showdown.

What They're Saying:

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said in a statement, "Howie played a vital role in my career — his incredible research was so valuable for decades. Howie's loyalty & dedication was so special. His passion & love for sports was off the charts. Most recently he was ecstatic with the UConn Huskies going back to back and was also thrilled to see Rick Pitino bring back his beloved St. John's to prominence."

