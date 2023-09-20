Uniquely Scripted Series “Love In Fairhope” To Debut on Hulu Next Week

Love In Fairhope, a uniquely scripted romantic series, is set to debut on Hulu on Wednesday, September 27th.
What’s Happening:
- If you were given the chance to bring your fantasy love story to life on TV, how would it look? Would it be a picture-perfect fairy tale or something a bit messier?
- Love In Fairhope is a uniquely unscripted romantic series follows five women at different stages in their lives as they experience reimagined romance in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama, a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone else’s business and matters of the heart matter most. In “Love in Fairhope," real people star in a story inspired by their own where fantasy and reality collide.
Narrated by Heather Graham, the series stars:
- Claiborne Walsh
- LaShoundra Young
- Abby Mannich
- Mya Jo Williams
- Olivia Ogletree
- Love in Fairhope is Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Alex Baskin, Lauren Weber, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley, Benton Bohannon and Barry Poznick.
- Love in Fairhope debuts on Hulu on Wednesday, September 27th.
EPISODES:
- Episode 101: “Chapter One: New Beginnings”
- Five women from four different generations are looking for love in Fairhope, Alabama. Abby returns home and re-connects with an old flame. Mya Jo discovers that a close friend has a new love interest. LaShoundra faces issues in her marriage.
- Episode 102: “Chapter Two: Second Chances”
- Abby confronts Trevor after the Magnolia Ball. A mistake from their past haunts LaShoundra and Kendall. After an icy introduction to Nick’s new girlfriend, Mya Jo is happily surprised to see an ex from her past.
- Episode 103: “Chapter Three: The Road to Romance”
- The road to romance continues to twist and turn as Abby vows to move on without Trevor…again. Mya Jo re-connects with Kirk. After losing her husband, Claiborne takes her first steps forward.
- Episode 104: “Chapter Four: Timing is Everything”
- In love, timing is everything, and Abby quickly learns that when a new guy may have arrived at the wrong moment. Baylee questions Nick’s true feelings. Olivia and Tori look toward the future, but it may not have a clear path forward.
- Episode 105: “Chapter Five: Love Lies”
- A road trip with Britt leads Abby to make some important decisions. LaShoundra takes major steps forward in her post-divorce life. Nick struggles as Baylee sets boundaries on his friendship with Mya Jo.
- Episode 106: “Chapter Six: Defining Moments”
- LaShoundra’s dating life leads her to new realizations. Kirk makes Mya Jo an offer that she can’t refuse. Olivia and Tori face major decisions about family and the future.
- Episode 107: “Chapter Seven: Breakups & Breakthroughs”
- Abby’s moving forward on her own…until a new cowboy wanders into town. Baylee and Mya Jo finally confront one another about the unspoken truths. Olivia and Tori make a major decision.
- Episode 108: “Chapter Eight: All You Need is Like”
- Abby’s new relationship takes off, but a blast from the past makes her question the future. LaShoundra moves forward with a step backwards. Mya Jo must choose if life on the road with Kirk is what she truly wants.
- Episode 109: “Chapter Nine: The One About the One”
- As the Magnolia Ball approaches, Abby preps for a major life event. Will her past get in the way? LaShoundra shocks her family and friends with new developments in her love life. Mya Jo’s on the move, but will a last-ditch effort keep her in Fairhope?
