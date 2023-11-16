LPGA and ESPN Agree to New Two Year Deal

The LPGA and ESPN have signed a new two-year agreement that will run through 2025.

What’s Happening:

The LPGA and ESPN have signed a new two-year agreement to stream Featured Group coverage at eight LPGA Tour events live and exclusively on ESPN+ through the 2025 season.

ESPN+ will cover each day of selected LPGA Tour tournaments with one feed showcasing the rounds of four Featured Groups, two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The agreement includes this week’s CME Group Tour Championship and the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The full slate of LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ will be announced in 2024.

This week’s CME Group Tour Championship on ESPN+ marks the second consecutive year of live, exclusive Featured Group coverage of the LPGA Tour on ESPN’s industry-leading streaming platform, part of a continuing relationship between the LPGA Tour and ESPN.

In 2022, ESPN+ streamed the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

ESPN aired the first two rounds of the AIG British Open from 1982-2002 and all four rounds from 2010-2015, as well as the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open from 1982-2014.

The first golf ever televised on ESPN was the LPGA Sahara Open on Sept. 8, 1979, ESPN’s second day on the air.

ESPN televised a schedule of regular LPGA Tour events from 1979-2009, and ABC

What They’re Saying: