Mari Yamamoto and Brendan Fraser Star in Searchlight’s “Rental Family”

What’s Happening:
- It has been revealed that Mari Yamamoto will star opposite Brendan Fraser in Searchlight Pictures‘ Rental Family.
- Although we do not have much information about the film yet, Searchlight Pictures will be releasing photography in Japan next week.
- There is no release date as of yet.
Synopsis:
- “The film follows a down and out actor living in Tokyo, who is hired as the token American guy for a Japanese rental family company providing professional stand-in services.”
Credits:
Producers Include:
- Eddie Vaisman
- Julia Lebedev
- Hikari
- Shin Yamaguchi.
Executive Producers:
- Blahut
- Tomo Koizumi
