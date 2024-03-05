Mari Yamamoto and Brendan Fraser Star in Searchlight’s “Rental Family”

According to Variety, Mari Yamamoto will be starring opposite Brendan Fraser in Searchlight’s film Rental Family.

What’s Happening:

It has been revealed that Mari Yamamoto will star opposite Brendan Fraser in Searchlight Pictures‘ Rental Family .

. Although we do not have much information about the film yet, Searchlight Pictures will be releasing photography in Japan next week.

There is no release date as of yet.

Synopsis:

“The film follows a down and out actor living in Tokyo, who is hired as the token American guy for a Japanese rental family company providing professional stand-in services.”

Credits:

Producers Include:

Eddie Vaisman

Julia Lebedev

Hikari

Shin Yamaguchi.

Executive Producers:

Blahut

Tomo Koizumi

