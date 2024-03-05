Mari Yamamoto and Brendan Fraser Star in Searchlight’s “Rental Family”

According to Variety, Mari Yamamoto will be starring opposite Brendan Fraser in Searchlight’s film Rental Family.

What’s Happening:

  • It has been revealed that Mari Yamamoto will star opposite Brendan Fraser in Searchlight Pictures‘ Rental Family.
  • Although we do not have much information about the film yet, Searchlight Pictures will be releasing photography in Japan next week.
  • There is no release date as of yet.

Synopsis:

  • “The film follows a down and out actor living in Tokyo, who is hired as the token American guy for a Japanese rental family company providing professional stand-in services.”

Credits:

Producers Include:

  • Eddie Vaisman
  • Julia Lebedev
  • Hikari
  • Shin Yamaguchi.

Executive Producers:

  • Blahut
  • Tomo Koizumi

