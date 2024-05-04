Mark Hamill Meets President Joe Biden in the Oval Office

Luke Skywalker is no stranger to meetings with government leaders, but this was a little bit different. Actor Mark Hamill met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office before joining a daily briefing and addressing the press.

Hamill, who of course portrays Luke Skywalker in several Star Wars films, joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the top of her daily briefing.

films, joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the top of her daily briefing. There, he explained that he had just come from a meeting with Biden, who gave him a pair of sunglasses.

He also explained that he had previously visited the White House during the Carter and Obama administrations, but that this was his first visit to the Oval Office.

During the briefing, he told the press he asked President Biden if he could call him “Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi,” which he said the president “liked.”

The president even shared a brief video from the meeting:

We had a very good feeling about this.



May the 4th be with you, America. pic.twitter.com/uZVS5qHkcG — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2024