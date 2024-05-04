Mark Hamill Meets President Joe Biden in the Oval Office

Luke Skywalker is no stranger to meetings with government leaders, but this was a little bit different. Actor Mark Hamill met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office before joining a daily briefing and addressing the press.

  • Hamill, who of course portrays Luke Skywalker in several Star Wars films, joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the top of her daily briefing.
  • There, he explained that he had just come from a meeting with Biden, who gave him a pair of sunglasses.
  • He also explained that he had previously visited the White House during the Carter and Obama administrations, but that this was his first visit to the Oval Office.
  • During the briefing, he told the press he asked President Biden if he could call him “Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi,” which he said the president “liked.”
  • The president even shared a brief video from the meeting:

  • He also opened the floor to questions but somewhat jokingly requested “no Star Wars questions.”
  • You can watch Mark Hamill’s full appearance at the briefing in the video from C-Span below.

