Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Celebrates at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre Ahead of the Disney+ Launch on March 20th

Filmmakers, voice talents, and more joined fans at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre in celebration of the upcoming launch of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Filmmakers, voice talent and special guests joined fans at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 on Disney+.
- Attendees were the first to see episodes 1-3 of the all-new series that begins streaming March 20.
Guests Included:
- Brad Winderbaum (EP/ head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios)
- Jake Castorena (supervising producer/head director), Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt (co-EP/VP Marvel Animation)
- Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald and Larry Houston (consulting producers)
- The Newton Brothers—Taylor Stewart and Andy Grush (score by)
- Gui Agustini (Sunspot)
- Eric Bauza (Sentinels)
- Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister)
- Ray Chase (Cyclops)
- Holly Chou (Jubilee)
- Alyson Court (Abscissa)
- Cal Dodd (Wolverine)
- Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey)
- Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler)
- JP Karliak (Morph)
- AJ LoCascio (Gambit)
- Ross Marquand (Professor X)
- Chris Potter (Cable)
- Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop)
- Matthew Waterson (Magneto)
- Lenore Zann (Rogue)
About X-Men’97:
- Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- The all-new series features 10 episodes.
Voice Cast:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
