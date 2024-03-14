Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Celebrates at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre Ahead of the Disney+ Launch on March 20th

Filmmakers, voice talents, and more joined fans at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre in celebration of the upcoming launch of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Filmmakers, voice talent and special guests joined fans at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 on Disney+.

on Disney+. Attendees were the first to see episodes 1-3 of the all-new series that begins streaming March 20.

Guests Included:

Brad Winderbaum (EP/ head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios)

Jake Castorena (supervising producer/head director), Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt (co-EP/VP Marvel Animation)

Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald and Larry Houston (consulting producers)

The Newton Brothers—Taylor Stewart and Andy Grush (score by)

Gui Agustini (Sunspot)

Eric Bauza (Sentinels)

Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister)

Ray Chase (Cyclops)

Holly Chou (Jubilee)

Alyson Court (Abscissa)

Cal Dodd (Wolverine)

Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey)

Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler)

JP Karliak (Morph)

AJ LoCascio (Gambit)

Ross Marquand (Professor X)

Chris Potter (Cable)

Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop)

Matthew Waterson (Magneto)

Lenore Zann (Rogue)

About X-Men’97:

revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The all-new series features 10 episodes.

Voice Cast:

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

George Buza as Beast

