Marvel Assembles a Team of Wolverines from Across the Multiverse in “Weapon X-Men” in March

Throughout X-Men history, there’s been certain missions that require a specific set of claws, and this March comes a threat that will take an entire squad of them in "Weapon X-Men."

Written by Christos Gage and drawn by Yildiray Çinar, this four-issue epic will star Wolverines from fan-favorite Marvel Marvel Zombies

The action-packed saga will spin directly out of Gage and Greg Land’s Original X-Men #1 which hits stands this Wednesday. In the special anniversary one-shot, readers will witness the Phoenix recruit the Professor X’s original five students to fix yet another time-displaced disaster. But now the threat is deadlier than ever…and it’s time to call in the X-Men's big gun.

Afterwards, a multiverse of Logans bands together! He’s the best there is at what he does, in every universe he does it in…and this job is too big for just one of him. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to take on a foe even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Zombie Wolverine, Earth X Wolverine, and newcomer Jane Howlett of Earth-1281, who needs enemies?

Get a glimpse at the team for the first time in Dike Ruan’s cover below. Find out exactly what they’ll be up against by picking up Original X-Men #1 on Wednesday and stay tuned for more "Weapon X-Men" news in the months ahead.

