Marvel Comics to Extend Black, White & Red Line Into the “Alien” Universe

Marvel Comics will explore new depths of terror this February by extending the popular Black, White & Red line into the Alien universe!
What’s Happening:
- Alien: Black, White & Blood will be four issues of unbridled violence with shocking stories crafted by some of the industry’s hottest talents.
- Previous Black, White & Red installments have spotlighted deadly icons from Wolverine to Darth Vader, and now, it’s time for the Xenomorphs to be unleashed in this epic format!
- Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios present this kill-fest of an anthology in chest-rending artistic detail, brought to life in bold, black, white, red—and, when things get extra dangerous—GREEN!
- Here are the tales fans can look forward to in the debut issue:
- Superstars Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, Guardians of the Galaxy) and brilliant artist Michael Dowling (Black Cat, Amazing Spider-Man) kick off “Utopia,” a generations-spanning saga that will be told across all four issues. Soaring through space to find a perfect world, a society descends into darkness as they’re shaped by their fear of the Xenomorphs!
- Fan-favorite writer Ryan Cady (Winter Guard) and Marvel newcomer Devmalya Pramanik explore the limits of compassion in “Maternal Instincts.” On a deep space vessel, a small child is the sole survivor of a Xenomorph slaughter and her only hope for salvation is the ship’s comforting and guiding AI computer unit.
- Rising stars Stephanie Phillips (Capwolf & the Howling Commandos, Cosmic Ghost Rider) and Marcelo Ferreira (Moon Knight: City of the Dead) deliver a tale of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games in “The Hunt.” Xenomorphs become the main attraction when Weyland-Yutani gives wealthy thrill-seekers a chance to hunt down the galaxy’s deadliest species.
- Check out Ryan Stegman’s cover now and pick up Alien: Black, White & Blood #1 at your local comic shop this February.