Viz Manga Adds Marvel Comics to Their Digital Subscription Service

Marvel and VIZ Media have announced the launch of a new digital home for Marvel Manga on the VIZ Manga digital service.

When Marvel Comics and VIZ Media joined forces in 2022 to combine the popular characters from the Marvel Universe with Japan’s rich, unparalleled form of storytelling-manga, it became a global success.

Now, VIZ Manga subscribers can look forward to reading stories featuring fan-favorite characters from popular titles, including “Deadpool: Samurai,” “Wolverine: Snikt!,” “Spider-Man: Fake Red,” and “Marvel’s Secret Reverse.”

And coming Fall 2024, readers can catch up on “Spider-Man: Octo-Girl” and the highly anticipated manga adaptation of “X-Men: The Manga: Remastered.”

To celebrate, VIZ Manga and Marvel Unlimited are offering a special co-promotion for exclusive, limited-time one-month gift subscriptions to each other's service for current subscribers.

Marvel Unlimited subscribers will be able to complete their fandom by reading new stories set in the Marvel Universe featuring their favorite characters.

And VIZ Manga subscribers will be given a rare opportunity to explore Marvel's vast library and go deep into the epic adventures of iconic heroes they know and love.

Subscribers to each service will receive a unique code delivered to them via email.

The limited-time offer will last from April 16, 2024, to May 16, 2024. This offer is restricted to customers in the United States only.

VIZ Manga’s digital service is optimized for Android and iOS and is available in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

As part of the service, subscribers will have access to more than 10,000+ chapters of VIZ Media’s manga, including hit titles from such legendary creators as Junji Ito, Rumiko Takahashi, and many others.

You can download VIZ Manga now to start reading. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/vizmanga

