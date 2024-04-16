Viz Manga Adds Marvel Comics to Their Digital Subscription Service

Marvel and VIZ Media have announced the launch of a new digital home for Marvel Manga on the VIZ Manga digital service.
- When Marvel Comics and VIZ Media joined forces in 2022 to combine the popular characters from the Marvel Universe with Japan’s rich, unparalleled form of storytelling-manga, it became a global success.
- Now, VIZ Manga subscribers can look forward to reading stories featuring fan-favorite characters from popular titles, including “Deadpool: Samurai,” “Wolverine: Snikt!,” “Spider-Man: Fake Red,” and “Marvel’s Secret Reverse.”
- And coming Fall 2024, readers can catch up on “Spider-Man: Octo-Girl” and the highly anticipated manga adaptation of “X-Men: The Manga: Remastered.”
- To celebrate, VIZ Manga and Marvel Unlimited are offering a special co-promotion for exclusive, limited-time one-month gift subscriptions to each other's service for current subscribers.
- Marvel Unlimited subscribers will be able to complete their fandom by reading new stories set in the Marvel Universe featuring their favorite characters.
- And VIZ Manga subscribers will be given a rare opportunity to explore Marvel's vast library and go deep into the epic adventures of iconic heroes they know and love.
- Subscribers to each service will receive a unique code delivered to them via email.
- The limited-time offer will last from April 16, 2024, to May 16, 2024. This offer is restricted to customers in the United States only.
- VIZ Manga’s digital service is optimized for Android and iOS and is available in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
- As part of the service, subscribers will have access to more than 10,000+ chapters of VIZ Media’s manga, including hit titles from such legendary creators as Junji Ito, Rumiko Takahashi, and many others.
- You can download VIZ Manga now to start reading. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/vizmanga
About the Titles:
- “Deadpool: Samurai”: Deadpool lands in Tokyo with a bang! What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool to join the Avengers' new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?
- “Wolverine: Snikt!”: From renowned mangaka Tsutomu Nihei. Wolverine is the lone hope of the last remaining humans in a ruined dimension as they fight to survive against robotic organisms. Will he manage to save the day and keep his own humanity, or will he lose himself to the berserker rage deep inside him?
- “Spider-Man: Fake Red”: Yu’s new high school is kind of awful. He’s failing his classes and striking out socially. Everything changes when he finds one of Spider-Man’s costumes abandoned in an alleyway. At first, it’s fun to put on the costume and play the hero, but when powerful enemies appear, Yu quickly realizes he’s out of his element. Still, with the real Spider-Man nowhere to be found, the city needs someone to save it…
- “Marvel’s Secret Reverse”: In Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi’s epic team-up between Iron Man and Spider-Man, Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention. Awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be…
- “Spider-Man: Octo-Girl”: After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a middle school girl in Tokyo! Thus begins the strange school life of Spider-Man’s biggest rival…as a regular Japanese girl!
- “X-Men: The Manga: Remastered”: The much anticipated manga adaptation of the global sensation X-Men: The Animated Series. The classic manga adaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print and will come to VIZ Manga’s digital service. Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, the print and digital formats will be in high demand for all ultimate X-Men collectors.