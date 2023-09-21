Marvel Comics Set to Launch “Beware The Planet Of The Apes” Series in January

On January 3, 2024, Marc Guggenheim and Álvaro López launch BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES, an all-new series set in the original Planet of the Apes era.

Acclaimed writer Marc Guggenheim will team up with rising star Álvaro López in BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES , a new four-issue limited series that takes readers back to the groundbreaking original film saga.

Featuring the franchise's most beloved characters like Cornelius, Zira, and Nova, the new series will be steeped in appreciation for the classic style of the initial films. BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES will be a prequel to the events of 1968's Planet of the Apes, the influential movie that kicked off the ape domination of science fiction throughout the 70s and beyond!

INTO THE FORBIDDEN ZONE! In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race – but even they know human capabilities have severe limits.

So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker “Nova”…

Marvel Comics and Planet of the Apes have a deep history that goes back over 40 years.

Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, full-color adaptations of the legendary Planet of the Apes films.

Celebrated for its imaginative world building and its adept tackling of social issues, the science fiction franchise has spanned over five decades with media including comics, books, films, television series, video games, and toys, and Marvel is thrilled to explore the storytelling limits of this iconic saga once again.

Check out Taurin Clarke’s cover and be there when Marc Guggenheim and Álvaro López take the Planet of the Apes legacy to daring new heights in January.

