Marvel Reveals Posters for “Madame Web” in Theaters February 14th

Marvel Entertainment has revealed posters for Madame Web, coming to theaters on February 14.
What's Happening:
- New posters for Marvel Entertainment’s film Madame Web have been released.
- This film will be coming to theaters on February 14, 2024.
- Check out the trailer below.
About Madame Web:
- "Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.
- The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.
- Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.
Directed by:
- SJ Clarkson
Screenplay by:
- Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson
Story by:
- Kerem Sanga
Produced by:
- Lorenzo di Bonaventura
Executive Producers:
- Adam Merims
- Claire Parker
Cast:
- Dakota Johnson
- Sydney Sweeney
- Celeste O’Connor
- Isabela Merced
- Tahar Rahim
- Mike Epps
- Emma Roberts
- Adam Scott