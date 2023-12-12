Marvel Reveals Posters for “Madame Web” in Theaters February 14th

by |
Tags: , , ,

Marvel Entertainment has revealed posters for Madame Web, coming to theaters on February 14.

What's Happening:

  • New posters for Marvel Entertainment’s film Madame Web have been released.

  • This film will be coming to theaters on February 14, 2024.
  • Check out the trailer below.

About Madame Web:

  • "Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.
  • The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.
  • Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Directed by:

  • SJ Clarkson

Screenplay by:

  • Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson

Story by:

  • Kerem Sanga

Produced by:

  • Lorenzo di Bonaventura

Executive Producers:

  • Adam Merims
  • Claire Parker

Cast:

  • Dakota Johnson
  • Sydney Sweeney
  • Celeste O’Connor
  • Isabela Merced
  • Tahar Rahim
  • Mike Epps
  • Emma Roberts
  • Adam Scott

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy