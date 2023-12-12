Marvel Reveals Posters for “Madame Web” in Theaters February 14th

Marvel Entertainment has revealed posters for Madame Web, coming to theaters on February 14.

What's Happening:

New posters for Marvel Entertainment’s film Madame Web have been released.

This film will be coming to theaters on February 14, 2024.

Check out the trailer below.

About Madame Web:

"Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.

Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Directed by:

SJ Clarkson

Screenplay by:

Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson

Story by:

Kerem Sanga

Produced by:

Lorenzo di Bonaventura

Executive Producers:

Adam Merims

Claire Parker

Cast: