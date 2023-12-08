Marvel Reveals the Various Missions That Will Determine the Fate of Mutantkind in Upcoming “X-Men” Titles

In Jonathan Hickman’s 2019’s House of X and Powers of X, the dawn of Krakoa ushered in a revolutionary period of X-Men comic book storytelling. Now, the Krakoan age comes crashing down and the current group of X-creators are making sure it goes out on a high note. Marvel shared a look at the missions that will decide the fate of Mutatkind.

Two interconnected series – Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s "Fall of the House of X" and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s "Rise of the Powers of X" – will close out the era.

The mythos-shattering events of these twin sagas will bleed out into special limited series including “Cable,” “Dead X-Men,” "Resurrection of Magneto,” and “X-Men Forever.”

In addition, current X-Men ongoing titles “Wolverine,” “X-Force,” and “X-Men” will also deal with the dramatic repercussions of Krakoa’s fall with the culmination of nearly five years’ worth of intricate plotting and redefining character arcs.

It’s the peak of the "Fall of the House of X" and the final war of Krakoa is fought on multiple fronts throughout time and space! Harsh defeats and inspiring victories await as Nathan Summers teams up with his younger self to take down the new threat of the Neocracy in “Cable,” Betsy Braddock assists a group of fallen X-Men on their desperate mission in “Dead X-Men,” and Storm and Magneto face off against an iconic X-Men villain in the afterlife in "Resurrection of Magneto.”

In addition, the Phoenix Force’s role in mutantkind’s future is revealed in “X-Men Forever” and one of the greatest best friend duos in the Marvel Universe reunite for some good old fashioned vengeance in “X-Men #32!”

Also in March, Wolverine and Sabretooth continue their bloodiest and most momentous showdown ever in new installments of “Sabretooth War” and Beast finally gets what’s been coming to him as “X-Force” reaches its milestone 50th issue.

CABLE #3 (OF 4)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass – but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there’s no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together or will they crumble under the weight?

DEAD X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LYNNE YOSHII, BERNARD CHANG, JAVIER PINA & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Rachel Summers recruited the Dead X-Men for a seemingly impossible mission…and now they’re about to discover the real reason behind their task. As the walls of reality start to bend, will anyone survive the revelation?!

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 4)

Written by AL EWING

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

In the cold dark rooms beyond death, there are terrible things. Annihilators. Adversaries. And a King of Shadows…who seeks a new soul to live in. The time of easy miracles is over. For Storm and Magneto, all the roads back to life are hard…and this is the hardest road of all.

WOLVERINE #45

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The treasure hunt is on as Sabretooth picks up on the trail of an item that will turn the tide in the war on Wolverine! But as the best there is regroups with the remnants of his allies, it’ll be a race against time for the good guys to uncover a lost weapon that could prove to be their last hope! And that’s if Orchis and the Stark Sentinels don’t get them first!

WOLVERINE #46

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Wolverine’s memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can’t get his head on straight, Sabretooth will do far worse than that! The most diabolical chapter of “Sabretooth War” yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?!

X-FORCE #50

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

X-Force confronts Beast with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. “Target: Beast” finale!

X-MEN #32

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Kate Pryde and Illyana Rasputin have been best friends for a long time. They’ve had good times, and they’ve had bad times. One thing they can always agree on? Stomping anti-mutant bigots’ heads.

X-MEN: FOREVER #1 (OF 4)