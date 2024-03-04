Marvel Reveals the Villainous Bloodcoven Behind the Upcoming “Blood Hunt” Crossover Event

Over the last few weeks, fans have discovered the full scope of "Blood Hunt,” the upcoming Marvel Comics crossover event launching this May. Recent tie-in announcements have revealed which heroes will play pivotal roles in this latest Marvel epic, but the key villains of "Blood Hunt” have been shrouded in darkness—until now! Meet the Bloodcoven.

Centered around a main event series by writer Jed MacKay and artist Pepe Larraz, "Blood Hunt” will see a cursed eternal night wash over Earth, allowing vampires, who have lurked in the shadows since the earliest days of the Marvel Universe, emerge to satisfy their blood lust like never before.

The Bloodcoven are a mysterious and deadly vampire faction consisting of Megrim, Cruel, Unusual, the Damascene, Smoke Eater, and their leader, Bloodstorm One, a clone of Dracula created by Hydra.

The group’s motives, powers and abilities will strike unfathomable fear into the hearts of your favorite heroes and their bloodlust is only matched by their extreme brutality and an undying commitment to a dark master.

Larraz shed light on his design inspiration for each member of this shadowy faction: Cruel: “This one was pretty straightforward, a character wrapped in razor wire by his own will is terrifying enough, so that is what I did. I added the cloud of wires at his feet and neck, always moving like some kind of metal gorgon.” Smoke Eater: “The idea is that he inhales ghosts to acquire their strength in combat, so I made a physical representation of that. He becomes the unification of multiple beings, therefore the multiple limbs, which makes his silhouette pretty recognizable in battle scenes, and makes him one of the heavy hitters of the team. The idea is that he shows all the eyes of the ghosts on his forehead. I have a thing with eyes–on my designs, I either put none or too many!” Damascene: “My initial idea was to make them bi-dimensional, like a paper sheet that will cut you when you try to grab it, but it was very difficult to convey that idea in comics, without movement. So I did his body absolutely geometrical to remark the sharpness of the body. Again, I decided to put no face. Expressionless beings are more scary, in my opinion.” Megrim: “Probably the most vampire-looking of the litter. I hid her face on red cloth but my idea is that the cloth was always drenched in blood. The skirt's folds make shapes like faces screaming of pain. Everything is super intense with her. She must be unbearable.” Unusual: “The initial idea by Jed was to make him a collage of old engravings, always changing, like some kind of sinister Max Ernst picture in movement, but that would present a copyright issue so I came up with a weird idea. I started with a bunch of parallel lines and used a liquify tool from Clip Studio to make shapes with those lines, and finally adapted these shapes to a human silhouette. It’s probably the weirdest and fastest design I've even done.” Bloodstorm One: “I gave him a lot of thought because I didn't want to do a vampire super hero, but a true monster, who is scary enough that he’s even scared of himself. He hides his true nature under a perfect human shell, like some kind of Michelangelo's David which is rotten inside, twisted, homicidal. The worst monster of all is the one who wants to look as the perfect human. The armor is an homage to Vlad Tepes' armor from Coppola's Dracula film, which seemed to me like a proper reference.”



Get your first glimpse at the "Bloodcoven" below and learn more about their secrets, origins, and their cruel master when "Blood Hunt” kicks off in May.

What they’re saying: