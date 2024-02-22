Eternal Night Descends Upon Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Marvel’s “Blood Hunt” Trailer

This May, "Blood Hunt” takes hold of the Marvel Universe with its own main limited series by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia, as well as a bloodbath of spinoff limited series, one-shots, and tie-in issues of ongoing series. Today, Marvel shared an action-packed trailer for the upcoming crossover comic event.

As eternal night descends, an overwhelming army of bloodsucking terrors will emerge from the shadows, united by a single vision for the first time in millennia.

Can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade

Get a new glimpse at the horror that breaks out during Earth’s final night in an all-new "Blood Hunt” trailer. Featuring never-before-seen artwork, the trailer spotlights the Avengers’ opening battle against the blood sucking hordes as well as some of the thrilling upcoming tie-ins.

When the vampires' reign begins, fans can look the part by visiting participating comic shops and picking up special vampire teeth!

These teeth will be available in-stores on the same date of "Blood Hunt #1,” May 1, while supplies last. And that’s not all: each pair of teeth will come packaged with an exclusive "Blood Hunt” trading card!