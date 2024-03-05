“Marvel Strike Force” Celebrates 6 Years With New In-Game Campaigns And Characters

To celebrate the 6th anniversary of MARVEL Strike Force, players will have access to new in-game campaigns, rewards, and a little bit of Deadpool.

What’s Happening:

– the action-packed, turn-based mobile game from Scopely where players assemble their ultimate squads of MARVEL characters. In celebration, a new narrative experience will be unveiled for players centered around the iconic, fourth-wall breaking anti-hero Deadpool.

Starting today, all MARVEL Strike Force players will have access to a new in-game campaign and rewards. Here are some highlights:

A four-chapter narrative campaign that follows Deadpool on a mission from S.T.R.I.K.E. where he acquires a time device that affects the current MARVEL Strike Force timeline. Launch dates:
Chapter 1: 3/4
Chapter 2: 3/11
Chapter 3: 3/19
Chapter 4: 3/25

All original MARVEL Strike Force characters – which were created by the game's development team at Boundless Entertainment, a Scopely Studio, and are part of Marvel canon – play a pivotal role in the mission's success.
Kestrel: A founding member of S.T.R.I.K.E., Kestrel uses her portal gun to prevent enemies from summoning and blasting the weakest target among them.
Deathpool: The daughter of the cosmic entity known as Death and, uh… Deadpool? Okay, wow. Deathpool combines her father's love of brawling with her mother's incredible supernatural powers.
Spider-Weaver: A Navajo weaver, Ajei Benally was chosen to safeguard the Web of Life and Destiny, pulling the threads of fate to protect herself and her allies.
Vahl: Allied to a fledgling Phoenix Force and the last Asgardian of their universe, Vahl utilizes Asgardian relics to revive their allies and deal devastating blows to their enemies.

New players can use the promo code "DEADPOOL" to receive a five-star Deadpool character and extra resources.