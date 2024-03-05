“Marvel Strike Force” Celebrates 6 Years With New In-Game Campaigns And Characters

To celebrate the 6th anniversary of MARVEL Strike Force, players will have access to new in-game campaigns, rewards, and a little bit of Deadpool.

What’s Happening:

  • March 28th marks the 6th anniversary of MARVEL Strike Force – the action-packed, turn-based mobile game from Scopely where players assemble their ultimate squads of MARVEL characters.
  • In celebration, a new narrative experience will be unveiled for players centered around the iconic, fourth-wall breaking anti-hero Deadpool.
  • Starting today, all MARVEL Strike Force players will have access to a new in-game campaign and rewards. Here are some highlights:
  • A four-chapter narrative campaign that follows Deadpool on a mission from S.T.R.I.K.E. where he acquires a time device that affects the current MARVEL Strike Force timeline. Launch dates:
    • Chapter 1: 3/4
    • Chapter 2: 3/11
    • Chapter 3: 3/19
    • Chapter 4: 3/25
  • All original MARVEL Strike Force characters  – which were created by the game’s development team at Boundless Entertainment, a Scopely Studio, and are part of Marvel canon – play a pivotal role in the mission’s success.
    • Kestrel: A founding member of S.T.R.I.K.E., Kestrel uses her portal gun to prevent enemies from summoning and blasting the weakest target among them.
    • Deathpool: The daughter of the cosmic entity known as Death and, uh… Deadpool? Okay, wow. Deathpool combines her father's love of brawling with her mother's incredible supernatural powers.
    • Spider-Weaver: A Navajo weaver, Ajei Benally was chosen to safeguard the Web of Life and Destiny, pulling the threads of fate to protect herself and her allies.
    • Vahl: Allied to a fledgling Phoenix Force and the last Asgardian of their universe, Vahl utilizes Asgardian relics to revive their allies and deal devastating blows to their enemies.
  • New players can use the promo code “DEADPOOL” to receive a five-star Deadpool character and extra resources.

