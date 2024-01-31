Marvel Studios’ “Assembled: The Making of Echo” Now Available to Stream on Disney+

Marvel fans now have another program to watch on Disney+ as Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo was released on the streaming platform today.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

About Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo: (According to Disney+)

  • Born in the heartland. Raised in the concrete jungle. Maya Lopez didn’t ask to be bad; she never had a choice. Join us as Assembled goes behind-the-scenes of Maya’s own groundbreaking series: Echo.
  • Discover how members of the production’s cast and crew learned American Sign Language to create a more inclusive and accessible on-set environment.
  • Witness the filmmakers taking unprecedented steps to portray Native American culture truthfully, and without artifice.
  • Spend time with powerhouse actor Vincent D’Onofrio as he brings the Kingpin to monstrous life once more.
  • The unboxing of this series' creation culminates with viewers getting a front-row seat to Marvel Studios’ and Choctaw Nation’s first collaboration on a powwow.

