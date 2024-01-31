Marvel Studios’ “Assembled: The Making of Echo” Now Available to Stream on Disney+

Marvel fans now have another program to watch on Disney+ as Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo was released on the streaming platform today.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Born in the heartland. Raised in the concrete jungle. Maya Lopez didn’t ask to be bad; she never had a choice. Join us as Assembled goes behind-the-scenes of Maya’s own groundbreaking series: Echo .

goes behind-the-scenes of Maya’s own groundbreaking series: . Discover how members of the production’s cast and crew learned American Sign Language to create a more inclusive and accessible on-set environment.

Witness the filmmakers taking unprecedented steps to portray Native American culture truthfully, and without artifice.

Spend time with powerhouse actor Vincent D’Onofrio as he brings the Kingpin to monstrous life once more.

The unboxing of this series' creation culminates with viewers getting a front-row seat to Marvel Studios’ and Choctaw Nation’s first collaboration on a powwow.