Marvel Studios’ “Assembled: The Making of Echo” Now Available to Stream on Disney+

Marvel fans now have another program to watch on Disney+ as Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo was released on the streaming platform today.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.
About Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Echo: (According to Disney+)
- Join us on a revealing journey behind-the-scenes of Maya Lopez’s own groundbreaking series.
- Witness how the production took unprecedented steps to portray the deaf experience, and Native American culture truthfully.
- Spend time with powerhouse actor Vincent D’Onofrio as he brings the Kingpin to monstrous life once again.
- The unboxing of this series' creation culminates with viewers getting a front-row seat to Marvel Studios’ and Choctaw Nation’s first collaboration on a powwow.
